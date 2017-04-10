Comcast Facebook Ad creates negative feedback from ‘Gig City’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga community is in an uproar over a Facebook ad that announced Comcast was introducing gigabit-speed internet to Chattanooga. Although, gigabit services already exist in Chattanooga.

In 2010, EPB established gigabit services in Chattanooga making it the first city in the western hemisphere to offer a citywide gigabit service.

Other than filing a losing lawsuit against EPB in 2008 to prevent EPB from providing fiber to every home in the city, Comcast hasn’t been involved in the extension of broadband access.

 

Since Comcast released an advertisement on Facebook March 20th, feedback overall has been negative.

 

*Photo from Xfinity Facebook Page

Share:

Related Videos

6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
EPB announces affordable and Eco-friendly driving option
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Creative Discovery Museum and EPB partner to add new exhibit
Read More»
Tri State Home Show
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Tri-State Home Show officially opened
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now