Comcast Facebook Ad creates negative feedback from ‘Gig City’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga community is in an uproar over a Facebook ad that announced Comcast was introducing gigabit-speed internet to Chattanooga. Although, gigabit services already exist in Chattanooga.

In 2010, EPB established gigabit services in Chattanooga making it the first city in the western hemisphere to offer a citywide gigabit service.

Other than filing a losing lawsuit against EPB in 2008 to prevent EPB from providing fiber to every home in the city, Comcast hasn’t been involved in the extension of broadband access.

Since Comcast released an advertisement on Facebook March 20th, feedback overall has been negative.

*Photo from Xfinity Facebook Page