City names newest park Southside Community Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – The city of Chattanooga has picked a name for the park under construction in the Alton Park community.

It is on the site of the former Charles A. Bell Elementary on Central Avenue just off of 38th Street.

After soliciting input from the cummunity, officials chose Southside Community Park as the name.

“From the beginning, this park project has been driven completely by community input and wishes” said Chattanooga City Councilman Chris Anderson.

“I think the park name is really nice, and it includes the entire community on the Southside, and everyone on the Southside will be welcome. Everybody will know that it’s inclusive. It’s for everybody not just certain sections,” said Alton Park resident and neighborhood leader Rosemary Porter. “I think that it was really nice that city had a meeting and invited everyone out for suggestions on the name. I’m excited, and I’m looking forward to seeing it finished.”

The school closed in 1989 and was taken down in 2011.

The gathering space for the community will include a quarter-mile walking path, open lawn for community activities, benches, and a large pavilion with picnic tables, restrooms, and drinking fountain.

“The neighborhoods surrounding the new Southside Community Park are full of history and represent Chattanoogans from all walks of life,” said Mayor Andy Berke. “These community leaders have worked hard to see this day come, where a vacant site in the middle of their neighborhood is transformed into a beautiful space for families and friends to gather. The name of the park reflects an inviting, inclusive park that will strengthen this community.”

The park should be completed later this summer.

For more information, visit connect.chattanooga.gov/newpark.