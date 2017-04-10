Chattanooga police car hits SUV while on an emergency run

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Traffic Division is investigating a crash Sunday night involving a city officer.

Officials say Officer Christopher Day had his blue lights on around 8:19 PM in the 2000 block of Dodson Avenue.

He was trying to pass a vehicle on the left, but that Ford Explorer was making a left turn.

Eleanor Corbin did not see the police car fast approaching behind her.

When the collided, the police car was knocked off the road.

Both drivers and two children in the Explorer were taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

If you have any information on the wreck, please contact the police at 423-698-2525.