CFC to Host ‘Friendly at Finley’ With Chivas Guadalajara U-23 Team

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The CFC brought in an MLS team and the U-S men’s national team in February.

Next month, they plan to bring in another prestigious soccer team.

The CFC announced they’ll host a team from the Liga MX, the most prestigious league in Mexico.

The team is the Under-23 squad for Chivas Guadalajara.

The ‘Friendly at Finley’ will go down on Saturday, May 27th at 7:30.

Said CFC General Manager Sean McDaniel:”The good news is as we continue to shine the spotlight on the city and on Chattanooga, teams are finding us. We’re now in that position where we can pick and choose. But really, we want to bring teams and clubs that are like-minded and organizations that support their cities from their home.”