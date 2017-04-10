Cate Blanchett rules in first “Thor: Ragnarok” teaser

Marvel has unleashed the first look at the new Thor film, “Thor: Ragnarok,” and it looks pretty wild — with new villainous Cate Blanchett stealing the show.

Blanchett stars as Hela, the Goddess of Death, who is shown besting Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and destroying his trusty hammer. As she appears to take over Thor’s native Asgard, the titular Avenger is exiled to another planet, Sakaar, where he’s forced into battle in a gladiator-style arena against a familiar face: Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The teaser also gives audiences their fist look at Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Thor’s mischievous adopted brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), also makes an appearance.

[embedded content]

Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer [HD] by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

“Thor: Ragnarok,” directed by Taika Waititi, will hit theaters Nov. 3.