Can “renewed harmony” with U.S. allies sway Russia on Syria?

SANT’ANNA DI STAZZEMA, Italy — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used a visit Monday to a World War II memorial to declare that the United States will stand up to aggressors who harm civilians, as the Trump administration sought to rally world leaders behind a strategy to resolve the protracted civil war in Syria.

Opening his visit to Italy, Tillerson traveled with Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano up a winding mountain road to Sant’Anna di Stazzema, the Tuscan village where the Nazis massacred more than 500 civilians during World War II. As he laid a wreath at the site, Tillerson alluded to the chemical attack in Syria last week that triggered retaliatory U.S. airstrikes.

“We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world,” Tillerson said. “This place will serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Tillerson’s visit to Europe has been overshadowed from the start by President Trump’s decision to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for using chemical weapons by launching cruise missiles at a Syrian air base. The U.S. military action has renewed the world’s focus on Assad’s fate and on Syria’s civil war, now in its seventh year.

The top American diplomat plans to use his meetings with foreign ministers from the Group of 7 industrialized economies — normally a venue for wonky economic discussions — to try to persuade leading countries to support the U.S. plan. The centerpiece of that diplomacy will come Tuesday morning when Tillerson takes part in a meeting of “likeminded” nations on Syria, including several Arab nations invited to attend.

Over the weekend, Alfano, the Italian foreign minister, said Europe’s broad support for the U.S. military strikes had contributed to a “renewed harmony” between the United States and its partners ahead of the first meeting of G-7 foreign ministers since Mr. Trump took office in January.

“We need to remember that not 10 years ago, but 100 or 120 days ago, the concern in Europe was that the United States and the EU were moving apart,” Alfano told Sky TG24 Sunday. “I welcome this renewed harmony.”

Officials are hoping that this can be leveraged to bring a new diplomatic push to end the 6-year-old civil war in Syria.

The meeting in the Tuscan walled city of Lucca also brings together German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, along with other G-7 foreign ministers, at a moment when the United States is sending a Navy carrier strike group toward the Korean Peninsula to provide a physical presence following North Korea’s persistent ballistic missile tests.

The meeting also comes amid an ongoing terror threat that was underscored by the deadly Palm Sunday bombing of Coptic churches in Egypt claimed by ISIS, and another truck attack on European soil, this time in Stockholm, on Friday.

The Trump administration is hoping that after defeating ISIS in Syria, it can restore stability by securing local cease-fires between Assad’s government and opposition groups that allow local leaders who have fled to return and by restoring basic services. The next step would be to use U.N. talks to negotiate a political transition that could include Assad leaving power.

From Italy, Tillerson will travel to Moscow, becoming the first Trump administration official to visit Russia. That trip, too, is fraught with tension over Syria: Tillerson has blamed Russia, Assad’s strongest ally, of either complicity or incompetence for allowing Assad to possess and use chemical weapons.

During his first day in Italy, Tillerson plans to meet Monday with foreign ministers from the U.K. and France before the G-7 summit formally opens.