At least 6 dead after building collapses while under construction

Neighbors watch from next to a parked ambulance across the street from where a parking garage under construction collapsed, in Mexico City, Mon., April 10, 2017. According to officials part of a building under construction collapsed on Monday, trapping workers underneath concrete beams and killing several.

MEXICO CITY — Part of building under construction collapsed in Mexico City, trapping workers underneath concrete beams and leaving at least six people dead and nine injured, officials said Monday.

Mexico City’s Civil Protection chief Fausto Lugo said rescuers were using dogs and specialized equipment to look for workers still trapped beneath the rubble but they needed to proceed “with a lot of care to not put at risk” their colleagues and survivors.

Residents look on as transit police confer outside the scene where a parking garage under construction collapsed in Mexico City, Mon., April 10, 2017.

The accident took place in what was to be the multistory parking garage of a shopping center in a residential area in the southwest of Mexico’s capital.

The nine injured have been transferred to hospitals, authorities said. Lugo raised the death toll by one to six late Monday.

Prosecutor Gustavo Omar Jimenez said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the collapse and to determine if the construction project had the proper permits.

A rescue worker walking beside the scene where a parking garage under construction collapsed is seen through a hole in the compound gate in Mexico City, Monday, April 10, 2017. According to officials part of a building under construction collapsed on Monday, trapping workers underneath concrete beams and killing several.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

