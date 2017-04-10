11th Ranked Chatt State Softball Team Sweeps Doubleheader From Snead State

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga State softball team beat Snead State in a double-header on Monday 12-1 and 3-2.
In game one, the Lady Tigers exploded for 11 runs in the third inning. Chatt State took advantage of some poor defensive plays
by Snead State in that third inning. Snead State finished the game with five errors and only two hits.
By sweeping the double-header, Chatt State improved their overall record to 33-7.
The Lady Tigers are ranked 11th in the latest junior college poll.

