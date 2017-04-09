In Wisconsin, selling cookies can land you in jail



(CBS News) — In rural Blanchardville, Wisconsin, say the word “cookie” to Kriss Marion and her baking buddies, and you have the recipe for a brawl.

Reynolds said, “The critics say that this isn’t about money or it’s not about competition, it’s about health.”

“That’s a good one,” said Marion.

Add Dela Ends, “How come it’s healthy in 48 other states? What grandma ever killed her grandchild with cookies?”

You see, Marion runs a farm featuring an assortment of goats, chickens and cows, plus a bed and breakfast, where she likes serving her guests her freshly-baked treats. And make no mistake: “treat” is the word for it. She bakes some mighty tasty cookies.

But she has a problem. Because if she sells, say, a half-dozen or so of her lavender-infused lemon sugar cookies to her guests, the State of Wisconsin says she’s broken the law, and will face up to six months in jail.

Seriously.

Because it turns out that Wisconsin is one of only two states (New Jersey being the other one) that ban the sale for profit of home-baked goods.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

**Photo via CBS News