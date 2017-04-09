Weather Update: Sunday, April 9, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Above Average Temperatures ahead.

Not as cold heading into Sunday morning – morning lows expected in the upper 30’s to around 40° in the city.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday thanks to high pressure. Highs in the upper 70’s with a light south wind during the afternoon.

By Monday, temperatures will be nearing 80° with continued sunshine.

More clouds around Tuesday afternoon, with a few showers possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Temperatures remain above average through the week.

More sunshine late week.