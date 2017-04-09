VW event held at Camp Jordan

East Ridge, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thousands of attendees and hundreds of participants showed out at this years Bug-a-Paluza event at Camp Jordan.

Many brought in tents and RV’s to camp out for the weekend.

The two-day long festival has food, contests and a swap meet.

Some of the Proceeds from the event go toward the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald’s House.

One hobbyist says he likes to work on rare models that are buses.

This year he entered into the full radical custom contest.

“It’s very, very rare. Even people who’ve been in the business for 30 or 40 years; maybe nine out of ten of them never even heard of a Volkswagen Fridolin only because it’s not a U.S. imported car,” said Gary Kull.

Bug-a-Paluza is one of the largest annual VW events in the region.