Thousands march in Dallas for immigration reform

DALLAS — Several thousand people marched through the streets of downtown Dallas on Sunday for immigration reform, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports.

Known as Immigration Reform Mega March, people brought signs and waved American flags in what was a peaceful protest.

The Dallas Police Department estimated between 3,000 and 4,000 people marched through downtown. There were also no reported incidents or arrests.

The #MegaMarch2017 is winding down. The crowd estimate was about 3,200 and there were no reported incidents or arrests. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 9, 2017

The last Mega March in 2006 brought together about 500,000 people which was the largest civil rights march in Texas history.

Organizers of the march expected a crowd of about 100,000 people during final preparations last week.

The march started at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe around 2:00 p.m. ending nearly 1.5 miles away.

Marchers stopped at Dallas City Hall where various activists, including Martin Luther King III, spoke to the crowd.

Dallas teacher Esseiny Alanis, a Mexican immigrant, stood with two fourth-grade students during the rally.

“Every child deserves a right to go to school without fear of losing a parent,” Alanis told the Dallas News, referring to the threat of deportation.

A small number of Trump supporters gathered nearby.