Spring Creek Road Shooting, Victim Deceased

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During the early morning hours on Sunday, Chattanooga Police responded to the sounds of shots fired at the 5500 block of Brainerd Road.

Shortly after hearing gunfire, officers observed a vehicle speeding and was followed to a local hospital. Police discovered passenger Kendre Allen, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound. Although attempts were made to save the victim’s life, he succumbed to his injuries.

Allen has been identified as a validated gang member.

The driver, who is not being identified due to safety concerns, was uninjured. Authorities were informed they were fired upon from an unidentified person in another vehicle.

Chattanooga Police located the crime scene in the 300 block of Spring Creek Road.

A suspect has not been named at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with further information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.