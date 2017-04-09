Soyuz entry timeline

A recent Soyuz landing in Kazakhstan, photographed at the moment the spacecraft’s solid-fuel braking rockets fired an instant before touchdown.

Last Updated Apr 9, 2017 1:30 PM EDT

The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying Russian commander Sergey Ryzhikov, flight engineer Andrey Borisenko and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station at 3:57 a.m. EDT (GMT-4) on April 10, plunging to a parachute-and-rocket-assisted touchdown on the steppe of Kazakhstan around 7:21 a.m. (5:21 p.m. local time). Here is an updated timeline of undocking, entry and landing events (in EDT and mission elapsed time):

