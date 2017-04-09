Schwarber, Zobrist homer in Cubs’ 7-4 win over Brewers

Chicago Cubs’ Ben Zobrist watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-4 victory Sunday.

Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies (0-2) on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward.

Arrieta (2-0) allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, the only blemish on his line a three-run home run hit by Ryan Braun in the third.

The right-hander retired 13 of the 14 batters following Braun’s home run, including a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts.

Schwarber connected for a solo homer off Davies in the second, while Zobrist increased Chicago’s lead to 6-3 with a blast off reliever Carlos Torres as part of a two-run seventh.

Kris Bryant entered Saturday’s game 1 for 16 on the season but finished the series 6 for his last 10 to raise his batting average to .280. He went 3 for 4 with a walk Sunday.

Milwaukee did not get a hit after Braun’s home run in the third inning until Domingo Santana homered off Hector Rondon with two outs in the ninth. Cubs closer Wade Davis came on to get the final out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brian Duensing, on the disabled list with lower back spasms, is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. 2B Javier Baez was not in the lineup, but it was not related to the outfield collision that occurred Friday. He entered at second base as part of a double switch in the eighth.

Brewers: Braun returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with lower back tightness. OF Keon Broxton made his first start since suffering a nasal fracture after getting hit in the face with a pitch Thursday against Colorado. He entered Friday’s game as part of a double switch and pinch-hit on Saturday.

Manager Craig Counsell and assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager attended to RHP Jacob Barnes after he fielded a bunt single by Jon Jay in the eighth. Barnes stayed in the game to toss a scoreless inning.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (0-0) will start Chicago’s home opener Monday against the Dodgers. He limited St. Louis to one run over five innings on opening day. Lester is 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA in five career regular-season starts against the Dodgers. The Cubs will unveil their World Series championship banner before the start of the game.

Brewers: RHP Wily Peralta (1-0) will look to build upon his first start of the season when he faces Toronto on Tuesday. He threw five scoreless innings against Colorado in a 6-1 victory April 5. Peralta has faced the Blue Jays once in his career, with no decision after surrendering four earned runs over six innings in July 2014.

