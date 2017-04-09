Marte’s walk-off homer in 10th leads Pirates by Braves 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off Jose Ramirez in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves had taken the lead in the top of the inning on an RBI groundout by Tyler Flowers, but Pittsburgh wasted little time getting to Ramirez (0-1).

Adam Frazier doubled leading off the 10th and Marte drove the next pitch into the visitor’s bullpen beyond the center field fence as the Pirates completed their first three-game sweep of Atlanta since 1994.

Marte finished 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Frazier added three hits for the Pirates. Felipe Rivero (1-0) picked up the victory.

