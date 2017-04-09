Firefighters participate in advanced extrication course

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters from 13 different agencies took part in an advanced extrication course on Sunday.

43 students took part in practical training scenarios using various tools.

Chattanooga Fire Lieutenant Eddie Iles says it took a few years of planning to get this course together.

It’s purpose is to enhance and provide continued training for its firefighters.

They are looking to add this refresher course annually.

“We’re setting up different scenarios. There could be different vehicle accidents they’ve run into their community. We’ve got a school bus station setup; a underride – which is a car under a tractor trailer. We’ve got side impact,” said Lieutenant Iles.

The course is also concentrating on bus construction and how its manufactured.

