Fire damages Hixson Home

Hixson, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire on Crestview Drive around 7 pm Saturday night.

When they arrived on scene, officials say the firefighters could see flames from the back of the house.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

Officials say the fire investigator ruled the fire accidental caused by discarded smoking material.

The fire caused about $6,000 in damage according to the fire department.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

**Photos by Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Don Bowman