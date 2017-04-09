UPDATE: Fatal crash shuts down I-75 north for hours Saturday evening

Ooltewah, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police have released more information on the fatal crash Saturday evening.

According to their investigation, an 22-year-old Taylor Haggard was driving an Acura SUV south on I-75 when the vehicle left the roadway and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Police say the SUV struck a Mercedes Benz convertible driven by 84-year-old Luchen Bailey.

Chattanooga Police say Bailey died on the scene.

Haggard and her juvenile passenger had minor seatbelt abrasions, according to police, and were taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Chattanooga Police also say Haggard has a medical condition that may be a contributing factor in the crash. The Traffic Division is investigating.

