RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia State Patrol says a crash Saturday afternoon injures 4 on Parton Lane.

Officials say it was a head on collision that happened when a northbound driver swerved to avoid a car stopped in front of them.

The northbound driver crossed the yellow line and struck a vehicle heading southbound, officials say.

Georgia State Patrol reports 2 adults and 2 children were taken to hospital with injuries.