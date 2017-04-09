Changed track, same result at Texas with Jimmie Johnson win

Jimmie Johnson (48) and Denny Hamlin, rear, come out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

(AP) — Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at a Texas track that has changed since his first six wins there.

Johnson, who last year won his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series season championship, charged under Joey Logano with 16 laps to go. The Hendrick Motorsports driver kept his No. 48 Chevrolet in front for his 81st career race win.

This was the first Cup race in Texas since the 1 1/2-mile facility was completely repaved and changes made to Turns 1 and 2 earlier this year. It was Johnson’s seventh victory at Texas, six in the last 10 races there.

Johnson had to start at the back of the 40-car field because of a tire change after a spin in qualifying.

Kyle Larson, the season points leader, finished second, while Logano, polesitter Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top five.

Ryan Blaney won the first two stages and gave Wood Brothers Racing, the oldest active team in NASCAR, its longest front-running car in a race in 35 years. He went on to finish 12th.

