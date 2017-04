Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a brush fire at Sherman Reservation on Missionary Ridge Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright says the fire consumed 4 acres but it took 11 Chattanooga Fire Apparatus to battle the flames because of the terrain.

Officials say no injuries were reported and no structures were in danger.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

**Photo: Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright.