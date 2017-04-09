Bodegas of New York City

Radhames Rodriguez came to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 1985. He and his two brothers now own 12 bodegas. “I love a bodega because, first of all, I make money,” said Radhames. “And second of all, I like to be with people.”

His 19-year old daughter, Diana, is taking Bio and Pre-Med, and hopes to go to medical school. But, she says, business runs in her blood, and she would like a bodega of her own.

“When you walk into a bodega, you feel like you’re at home,” Diana said. She would know: since she was a child, she lived above a bodega, and started working at one at the age of six.