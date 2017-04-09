Atlanta airport ‘rehearsal’ aims to help people with autism

ATLANTA (AP) – People with autism and other disabilities and their family members plan to rehearse a trip to the airport in Atlanta.

Organizers say about 100 people are expected to participate in Wednesday’s event at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Arc, an organization that advocates for people with disabilities, hosts similar events at airports across the United States.

The organization’s CEO Peter Berns says the process of entering an airport, getting a boarding pass, going through security and boarding a plane can be stressful for people with autism and other disabilities.

He says the rehearsal events also give airport and airline staff an opportunity to learn how they can help.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)