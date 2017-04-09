3 teens shot near Indianapolis Statehouse, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three teenagers were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting near the Indianapolis Statehouse late Saturday, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the victims were an 18-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. They all were suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The two males were transported to the hospital in stable condition, while the female was listed in critical condition, CBS affiliate WTTV reports.

Police said in a statement that a preliminary investigation indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The motive is still unknown.