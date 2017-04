Hamilton County, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, and the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of an ATV accident off Worley Road Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 12-year-old boy was injured in the accident.

Officials say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was treated and stabilized on the scene before being airlifted to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown.