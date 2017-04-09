$12.9B U.S. Navy aircraft carrier heads out to sea for test

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

13 Photos

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is seen underway on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. 

U.S. Navy, Getty Images

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The first of the U.S. Navy’s new class of aircraft carriers has headed out to sea.

The USS Gerald R. Ford embarked Saturday on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems.

The $12.9 billion carrier departed from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News after more than a year’s delay and cost overruns.

Construction on the Ford started in 2009. It was supposed to finish by September 2015, with costs at $10.5 billion. But there were issues with the carrier’s advanced systems and technology, including aircraft landing equipment and power generation.

Trump pushes military buildup aboard Navy's pricey aircraft carrier

Play Video

CBS Evening News

Trump pushes military buildup aboard Navy’s pricey aircraft carrier

President Trump touted his plans for a military buildup aboard the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, a high-tech aircraft carrier with a high price tag and …

The ship is currently undergoing builder’s trials. It will return to port in Virginia before embarking again for “acceptance trials,” which are conducted by Navy inspectors.

In March, President Trump donned a U.S. Navy cap and flight suit when he visited the shipyard in Newport News to pitch his plan on increasing military spending dramatically.

But not everybody is sold on the expensive carrier. CBS News spoke with former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus who served under the Obama administration.

“The Ford is a poster child for how you don’t build a ship,” Mabus said. “They were designing the Ford while they were building it — not a good way to build a ship,” he continued. “This is just a dumb way to build any type of ship, particularly something as big and complicated as a carrier.”

With test launch, U.S. Navy goes electromagnetic

13 Photos

With test launch, U.S. Navy goes electromagnetic

The new EMALS technology is intended to replace the Navy’s venerable steam catapults

The Ford is expected to cost just under $13 billion, and that’s not counting the aircraft it will carry, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter which will cost the Navy close to $100 million each.

Under the current schedule, the Ford won’t be combat-ready until 2021, which means Mr. Trump will have to be elected to a second term before he can send it into action.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share:

Related Videos

53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
National Crime Victim’s Rights Week
Read More»
Chattanooga
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sculpture Fields hopes to beautify Southside
Read More»
Bradley County
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County residents dispose of hazardous waste
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now