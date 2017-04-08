U.S. carrier strike group moves toward Koreas

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. Navy carrier the Carl Vinson Strike Group departed from Singapore to sail north on Saturday, the U.S. Pacific Command confirmed to CBS News. The carrier group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, with support from several missile destroyers and missile cruisers.

Play Video CBS Evening News North Korea missile test shows limits of U.S. intelligence The latest missile test by North Korea failed nine minutes into flight, making it only 40 miles before pinwheeling into the sea. However, the tes…

The carrier is canceling port visits and headed toward the western Pacific, the U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement.

North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.

On Saturday, President Trump and South Korea’s leader, Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn, spoke by phone. The White House said the two agreed to stay in close contact about North Korea and other issues.

Deployed from San Diego to the western Pacific since Jan. 5, the strike group has participated in numerous exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy, various maritime security initiatives, and routine patrol operations in the South China Sea.