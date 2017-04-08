Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping

| President Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping took a backseat to the crisis in Syria. But on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, the two leaders discussed another global hotspot: North Korea, which has stepped up testing of its ballistic missiles in the last month. Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow for technology and national security at the Atlantic Council, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the summit.

