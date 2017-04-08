The Latest: The leaders tee off in the 3rd round at Masters

Phil Mickelson looks over a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — The Latest on the third round of the Masters on Saturday (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The Masters’ biggest leaderboard logjam in 44 years could begin to get sorted out now that the four co-leaders have teed off.

The group tied at 4 under through two rounds includes Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler. Pieters, a Masters rookie, and Fowler teed off first, then Hoffman and Garcia followed.

The sun has been out all day, hardening greens that had been soft and receptive earlier in the week.

In about five hours, there could be more clarity — or simply more chaos at Augusta National.

2:50 p.m.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are leading the way at the Masters — at least in the size of their gallery. The two past Masters champions are paired together in the third round and early on picked up much of the large Saturday crowd.

It certainly fired up Mickelson, who opened with birdies on the first and second holes to move to 2-under as those watching applauded wildly. Spieth remained at even par through two holes.

The two are trying to chase down the four co-leaders in Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler.

1:40 p.m.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day has found his stride at Augusta National.

Day followed up an early bogey with birdies on six of his next 13 holes, including four straight at the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th holes to make an early charge. Day started at 6-over par after shooting 74-76 his first two days to fall 10 shots behind. He is now at 2-over and closing in on the quartet of leaders — Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Thomas Pieters.

The leaders will tee off in about 90 minutes.

11 a.m.

It could be another bad Day.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day has struggled at the Masters this week, shooting 74-76 the first two rounds and surviving to the weekend right at the cut line of 6-over par. He was the first to tee off in Saturday’s third round and quickly found problems again with a bogey on the par-5 second.

Day has struggled in recent weeks, his best finish in his last three tournaments was a tie for 23rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

The four leaders — Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Thomas Peters — will tee off in about four hours on what looks like a great day for golf. The forecast is for little-to-no wind, sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s.

2:40 a.m.

Augusta National has a traffic jam atop the leaderboard heading into the third round of the Masters, a logjam that will likely take the entire weekend to untangle.

Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Masters rookie Thomas Pieters are tied at 4-under 140 through two rounds of the year’s first major. William McGirt is next at 2 under with Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and ageless Fred Couples heading another group three shots behind.

At even par are three past champions in Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth, all capable of grabbing this event by the throat over the weekend.

“We’re in a positon now where we,” Spieth said, “I think, can go out there and win this thing.”

It’s a crowded club.

There are 18 players within six shots of the lead, a margin that can shrink as quickly as a couple of crowd-pleasing eagles on the 13th and 15th holes. That group includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who was only five shots behind despite not shooting under par either of the first two rounds.

