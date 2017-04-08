Suspect in Swedish truck attack identified as Uzbek native

STOCKHOLM — A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect “of terrorist offenses by murder” by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man. Ihrman said the suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

Swedish police chief Dan Eliason said the suspect was “a more marginal character.” He said investigators don’t know whether others were involved in attack but said investigators “cannot exclude this.”

The head of Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency said the man had been on authorities’ radar some time ago.

Anders Thornberg, head of the Swedish Security Service, said “the suspect didn’t appear in our recent files but he earlier has been in our files.”

He said the security services are working with other nations’ security agencies on the matter, but declined to elaborate.

Earlier, Swedish police said the man they arrested “resembles the person we earlier have sought after” in the truck attack.

Police say the suspect isn’t necessarily identical with the man seen in photos released after the incident.