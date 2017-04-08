Sculpture Fields hopes to beautify Southside

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sixty-foot tall steel sculpture was installed at the Sculpture Fields today.

Sculpture Fields was a construction site, converted into an international park.

The purpose is to beautify Southside Chattanooga.

The park is celebrating its first year and will facilitate a structure burn to commemorate.

It’s 33 acres, has a commemorative forest, and hiking trails.

It’s the only international sculpture park in our region.

Kathy Clifford is the Director of Sculpture Fields. She says, “We’re working as an educational component. We’re bringing students out here all the time; introducing them to some large contemporary sculpture.”

The future plan is to add 14 new sculptures, expand the educational programming, and host a fall festival.

Share:

Related Videos

30 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga sees increased demand for passport renewals
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Local resident reacts to President Trump’s meeting with Egyptian President
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now