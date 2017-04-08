Sculpture Fields hopes to beautify Southside

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sixty-foot tall steel sculpture was installed at the Sculpture Fields today.

Sculpture Fields was a construction site, converted into an international park.

The purpose is to beautify Southside Chattanooga.

The park is celebrating its first year and will facilitate a structure burn to commemorate.

It’s 33 acres, has a commemorative forest, and hiking trails.

It’s the only international sculpture park in our region.

Kathy Clifford is the Director of Sculpture Fields. She says, “We’re working as an educational component. We’re bringing students out here all the time; introducing them to some large contemporary sculpture.”

The future plan is to add 14 new sculptures, expand the educational programming, and host a fall festival.