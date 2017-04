April 8, 2017, 9:04 AM | British singer songwriter Karen Elson is a rarity – a big success in two fields. At age 16 she began a hugely-successful modeling career. Her other passion is music. First performing with a cabaret group, she went solo in 2010 with her acclaimed debut album, “The Ghost Who Walks.” Elson visited “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Call Your Name,” the first single from her new album, “Double Roses.”