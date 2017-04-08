Mom at center of ‘wrongful birth’ debate: If lawmakers cared, they would have called

Dortha keeps a yellow scrapbook called “The First Six Years.” The first page announces Lesli’s birth, hailing the 6-pound, 10½-ounce girl. Next to it, a black-and-white photograph shows Lesli with her mouth open and both fists clenched.

Memories burst from the album’s pages. Lesli’s 7-year-old brother, Jake, beams on the couch, his little sister in his arms. On her 4th birthday, Lesli sits in front of a giant cake shaped like a teddy bear.

The message below, like others in the scrapbook, is in Lesli’s voice, written as her mother imagined it: “I have now learned to sit alone, and in four more months, I will crawl. My teachers worked on helping me sit for over three years.”

Turn the page. Lesli is sprawled out, crawling. “I no longer have to just lie where someone places me.”

But there are sobering reminders, too.

“At one time, I took over 40 medications daily.”

“If only you could hear me long enough to say, ‘I love you.’ “

On the back page is a final note, which Dortha reads in a soft, hushed Texas twang.

“This has been the story of my first 6 years. I have brought a new kind of love and strength into the lives of many,” she reads.

“I have fought hard and suffered to live. Very few days of my life are without pain, but still I smile.”

Dortha, right, and her husband have spent countless hours touching and stroking Lesli.

Mom closes the book and uses tissue to dab her eyes.

“I did try for so long to think that things would be a lot better, and then you start accepting,” she says. “You have to learn to accept that some things are going to just be.”

Dortha accepted that the milestones would become few and far between. Lesli would never learn to stand on her own. She would never speak. She would never hear her mom’s words: “I love you.”

Who gets to decide?

Lesli sits in a wheelchair in her room, her head hunched over. She sports a crew cut. If her hair grows out much more than an inch, she’ll pull it out. One of her eyes was removed due to cataracts. Her other is so deteriorated, it’s hard to tell whether it’s even there.

Her group home sits in a cul-de-sac in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Houston. The spacious three-bedroom brick home with wood siding blends in well with the four residential homes on the street. The only thing that distinguishes the house is the specialty van with wheelchair access in the driveway.

It’s a home she shares with five others, all of whom receive round-the-clock care.

The letters L-E-S-L-I gaze down from the wall above her bed. Next to them rests a cowboy hat.

Dortha rubs her daughter’s right hand. Dortha’s husband of 32 years, Tom Biggs, runs his fingers back and forth across the back of her neck. Dortha decided he was a keeper when he didn’t cut and run like most guys upon seeing the severity of Lesli’s disabilities.

“He has patted hands as many hours as I have,” she says.

Dortha never gave birth to another child. Shortly after Lesli was born, she was told that her baby was perfect. She had her tubes tied three days later. The following week, Dortha spotted cataracts in her daughter’s eyes, the start of the arduous journey they’re still traveling.

Standing over her daughter, Dortha has a message for the senator who drafted the bill. “Senator Creighton has not stood where I have stood or walked in my shoes. He has not,” she says. “He has not stood and watched a child suffer like this.”

She says it’s interesting that the current administration in Washington, as well as Texas lawmakers, wants to deregulate everything from the EPA to banks to businesses. “But when it comes to the most intimate decisions an individual has to make, it’s ‘let’s put more regulations on that.’

“I’m the one who should have made the decision.”

Does she still wish her daughter had never been born?

“Yes,” she says.

Lesli has lived in this group home since 2000; she shares it with five others.

Holding her daughter’s right hand, Dortha chokes up. Lesli places her mother’s right hand on the back of her neck. Mom strokes her daughter’s head. Tom rubs Lesli’s left arm.

Mom continues talking through her tears: “Because I have had the joy of loving her, but I’ve had the sorrow of watching her suffer. She has suffered so much of her life. If she could have come through the suffering and come through it and be able to enjoy her life more, I think it would have been a different issue.”

Mother and daughter now hold hands. Lesli moans. “But, no, I could never have said I want her to experience this — just to be born. Anyone who would say they thought that was the right thing to do has not stood and watched a child suffer like this.”

She understands that those words in her daughter’s presence might come across as cruel or twisted, but she reiterates that it’s for the love of her daughter and the freedom from her pain that she wishes she’d had an abortion or allowed her body to abort naturally.

“I could never have made the choice to have terminated the pregnancy for me or the hardships that it would bring on me,” she says. “But I could have in a heartbeat for her — knowing what she was going to go through.'”

‘The wrong message’

More than a dozen specialty vans line up about 8:30 a.m. at a community center about 15 minutes from Lesli’s home. It’s on the grounds of the faith-based nonprofit that runs Lesli’s home and several others in the surrounding area.

Every weekday, about 70 residents from the various group homes are driven to the center for specialized treatment.

It’s the first day of spring, and the Texas heat is already suffocating, pushing 80 degrees.

Lesli is helped from her van in her wheelchair and escorted into a cavernous building with polished floors. She comes here for therapy and worship.

Once in class, Lesli takes up a seat in a beige recliner and relaxes. Class leader Catherine Konneh brings over bean bags and rubber balls so she can feel them. Lesli pushes them away.

Konneh tries a variety of scents to arouse her olfactory senses. Lesli holds her nose over the smell of strawberry and takes in the aroma.

Konneh’s goal for Lesli is to someday wash her hands on her own. “I keep (the residents) active,” she says, “so that whatever skills they have, they won’t lose them.”

Next, everyone moves to the fellowship hall, where therapy dogs greet the crowd. Lesli seems more interested in the touch of the dog handlers than the dogs. She grabs the trainers’ hands and places them on the back of her neck. When a fluffy white dog named Lammie licks her face, she backs up her wheelchair.

But a black pooch named Omri makes a breakthrough. Omri places one paw on her leg, and she pets him with the help of the handler.

Lesli pushed away bean bags and rubber balls but welcomed the chance to pet Omri with his handler’s help.

By early afternoon, Lesli, Dortha and Tom meet with staff for her annual review, going over her care for the upcoming year. The severity of her disabilities are rattled off: blind, deaf, cerebral palsy, allergies, seizure disorder, autism.

Even the most minute details are covered. All tags on her shirts must be cut off because they annoy her. Her wheelchair footrest must be down at all times to keep her from falling. Pay attention to her picking at her underwear. She prefers hot lunches, preferably noodles with no MSG.

Lesli moans through much of the session and plays with Konneh’s hands while Mom listens.

Her care for the upcoming year will cost about $200,000. Medicare and Medicaid will cover most of it.

More than two hours away in Austin, state senators take up the wrongful birth bill.

Dressed in a navy suit and light blue tie, Creighton stands on the floor and tells his colleagues that Senate Bill 25 prohibits “patients from suing their physician for lifelong payments, claiming that they would not have had their baby had they known different information. It removes the wrongful birth cause of action.”

He says doctors currently are “overcautiously suggesting termination in order to protect themselves.”

Democratic Sen. Jose Rodriguez of El Paso pushes back, saying the current law exists to protect women like Dortha and remains relevant even today. He said the Texas Supreme Court found that the doctor “had failed to carry out his obligation of fully informing the patient.”

“It’s about ultimately the woman’s right to receive accurate information from her doctor, so she can make an informed choice,” Rodriguez says.

The bill sails through. It must now go before the House for final approval.

Creighton soaks in the moment not too long after the vote. He tells CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen that it is time for the “archaic 40-year-old cause of action” to go away.

“It just sends the wrong message,” he says. “It sends a message that the best physicians in America should not practice in Texas because … you have to consider that you could be held liable just for doing your job correctly.”

Told that’s not true — and certainly not what happened in Dortha’s case — Creighton insists that he’s correct because lawyers are clever and “you can be sued for anything.”

Lesli touches the plants as she is wheeled outside. On weekdays, she attends therapy at a nearby community center.

Asked why he never contacted Dortha, he offers several answers. First, he says it’s because of privacy concerns — even though he brought her case into the fight. Then, he says he can’t contact everyone from past cases about new legislation. He says he plans to respond to her letter but hasn’t had time. He says he hopes to meet her one day.

He says he was especially moved by her “exceptional” letter. “I’m very, very proud of her, almost to a heroic standpoint, just what it takes to raise a child and the challenges in disabilities.”

Legal experts say wrongful birth suits are rarely filed and certainly don’t scare doctors from opening up practice in Texas. One former director of the Texas Medical Board told a Senate panel that her agency had investigated only five wrongful birth cases since 1975, according to Courthouse News Service.