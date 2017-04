April 8, 2017, 10:54 AM | Gilberto Nunez, found not guilty of the 2011 murder of his friend Tom Kolman, was sentenced for 12 counts of forgery, insurance fraud and perjury after three separate trials. His defense attorney submitted 130 letters from supporters asking for leniency, but Ulster County, N.Y., Judge Donald Williams was unmoved and sentenced Nunez to two to seven years in state prison.