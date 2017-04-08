Great white shark trapped on beach, and causing a scene

(CNN) – A stranded great white shark caused quite a stir along the California shore on Friday.

The great white is one of the ocean’s biggest predators.

A sheriff’s patrol unit used loudspeakers to tell gawkers to stay clear of the distressed fish, the newspaper reported.

Careful rescue attempts were made by the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation.

“We were able to get the shark upright and in the water. It just kind of turned around. It was aimless,” Sean Van Sommeran told the affiliate.

Scientists don’t know whether the animal stranded itself or was sick.

Rescuers will check on the shark again Saturday, but its survival seems unlikely they said.

If so, the carcass will be recovered for examination by state officials.