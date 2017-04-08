Fight over “unmasking” anti-Trump Twitter account

| The federal government has backed down from its legal assault on social media criticism. Twitter dropped its lawsuit against the Homeland Security Department Friday, after DHS withdrew its demand that the Silicon Valley company reveal who was behind an anti-Trump account, ALT_uscis, that has been critical of Trump administration policies. CBS News Justice Department reporter Paula Reid has been following the developments closely.

