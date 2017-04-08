Fatal crash shuts down I-75 north for hours Saturday evening

Ooltewah, Tenn. (WDEF) — A head-on collision on I-75 kills one, shutting down the interstate for hours and forcing traffic to be diverted.

According to Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal, a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the median and crashed into a vehicle driving northbound.

There is no guard rail or wall divider in that section of the interstate.

No names or other information has been released at this time.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

One lane of northbound I-75 reopened around 9:25pm.

