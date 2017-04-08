Chattanooga sees increased demand for passport renewals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — New passport hours will be coming to the Chattanooga Main Post Office soon.

Across Tennessee, post offices are seeing an increase in demands for passport renewals.

A post office spokesperson says they saw ten times more people at their last event.

They say there is a growing international population in the Chattanooga area and that more Latino families are obtaining passports.

It can take up to six weeks for first time passport holders.

Tiffany Doremus is planning to travel. She says, “Because it was quick and easy and I’m on my lunch break right now. Just drive over and drop in.”

When applying make sure to bring your original birth certificate, identifications and your checkbook.

Details on the new hours will be announced soon.