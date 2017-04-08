Bradley County residents dispose of hazardous waste

Cleveland, Tenn. (WDEF) — Many residents came by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office today to unload their unwanted hazardous waste.

The Sheriffs office says residents dropped off items like old TV’s, computers and a lot of paint.

They say they serviced over 350 people at last year’s event, and by mid-morning on Saturday they’d already reached that number.

They don’t accept medical, explosive, or radioactive waste.

People can also stop by to dispose of oils, anti-freeze and lead acid batteries free of charge.

“Is we have this on this day, it will keep all tires, paints, everything out of our creeks and all across Bradley County keep it clean,” says Bradley County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Mason.

Also, the Bradley County Landfill will recycle these items year-round.