“Bomb-like” device found in Norwegian capital

STAVANGER, Norway — Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have cordoned off large section of a main street after finding what they describe as a “bomb-like” device. 

The official police Twitter account says one man has been arrested and bomb disposal experts are on the scene. 

Norway was put on high alert after neighboring Sweden suffered a truck attack in the capital Thursday that killed four people and injured 15. 

This is a developing story.

