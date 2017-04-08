“Bomb-like” device found in Norwegian capital

REUTERS
STAVANGER, Norway — Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have cordoned off large section of a main street after finding what they describe as a “bomb-like” device.
The official police Twitter account says one man has been arrested and bomb disposal experts are on the scene.
Norway was put on high alert after neighboring Sweden suffered a truck attack in the capital Thursday that killed four people and injured 15.
This is a developing story.
