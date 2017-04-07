Who is Alix Tichelman?

Months after Forrest Hayes’ death, Alix Tichelman is unaware she’s a suspect, her friend Todd says. Todd also says Alix was ready to leave California and return to Atlanta. The problem is, she has no money to get home. She needs one last “arrangement,” Todd says, to make it back to Georgia.

Knowing she might leave the state, Santa Cruz, Calif., police launch a sting, posing as a “sugar daddy” and asking Tichelman to meet them at the Seascape Hotel in Northern California.

In this text, Todd says Alix reveals her excitement about having the money to go home. However, when Alix arrives at the resort for the date, she is arrested.

