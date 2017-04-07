Weather Update: Friday Morning, April 7, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Frosty Start To Saturday, Warmer Times Are Ahead!

Quite chilly this morning, with lows in the upper 30’s to the low 40’s.

Lots of sunshine returns Friday, but still breezy and a little cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 – 20 mph at times.

Cold again Friday night with areas of frost by Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend and pretty quiet weather is expected through the beginning of next week. Highs by Sunday afternoon back in the upper 70’s to near 80 on Monday. Very Nice for outdoor activities. Nor real major weather systems in store for your Easter week, with above normal temperatures through next weekend and Easter Sunday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:04pm.