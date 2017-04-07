Weather Update: Friday Morning, April 7, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Frosty Start To Saturday, Warmer Times Are Ahead!

Quite chilly this morning, with lows in the upper 30’s to the low 40’s.

Lots of sunshine returns Friday, but still breezy and a little cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 – 20 mph at times.

Cold again Friday night with areas of frost by Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend and pretty quiet weather is expected through the beginning of next week.  Highs by Sunday afternoon back in the upper 70’s to near 80 on Monday.  Very Nice for outdoor activities.  Nor real major weather systems in store for your Easter week, with above normal temperatures through next weekend and Easter Sunday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:04pm.

 

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Local resident reacts to President Trump’s meeting with Egyptian President
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Group teaches kids about healthy eating, active living
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now