UTC organization to host Make A Wish basketball tournament

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Chi Omega chapter is working with the East Tennessee Make A Wish to host the second annual Swishes for Wishes basketball tournament on Saturday, April 8th.

This is the second year for the fifteen minute, half court, 3-on-3 tournament with up to 4 games playing at a time. There will be two different brackets; one involving student organizations and one with family and friends.

The event will be from 2pm – 6pm in McClellan Gym, 600 Douglas St, Chattanooga, TN 37403, located on UTC’s campus. It is completely open to the public for $7 tickets at the door.

All of the money goes to help the wonderful efforts of the local Make-a-Wish Foundation, and 100 percent of this will go to local children. Last year, the event raised almost $15,000 for the East Tennessee Chapter of the Make A Wish Foundation.

Several local businesses including InView Graphics, Dexter White Construction, Jefferson’s restaurant, the Chattanooga Lookouts and Hank’s Carpet are supporting the event.

*Photos and Video by UTC Chi Omega