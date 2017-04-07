Today in Trump: April 6, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Gorsuch Senate confirmation vote



Vote for confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to be Supreme Court justice is at 11:30 a.m.

Trump-Xi summit

The meeting between Mr. Trump and Xi Jinping continues Friday in Mar-a-Lago

“The Takeout” podcast

Maya Macguineas, head of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget talks about the Federal Budget, Washington’s fiscal watchdog, talks with Major Garrett and Steve Chaggaris about how Washington politicians are not serious about fiscal reform.

Syria Missile Strike Live Coverage:

The U. S. lauched cruise missiles against Syrian regime targets Thursday evening.

Trump and Syria: Mattis to brief on military action

Defense Secretary James Mattis will brief Trump on Syria military options at Mar-a-Lago, reports say. Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.

Devin Nunes Recuses Himself

Breaking: Devin Nunes recused himself from the House Intelligence Committee investigation of Russia meddling in the U.S. election. House speaker Paul Ryan responded, supporting the decision.

Health care bill

“We have come together on a new amendment,” Ryan said, that “brings us closer to the final agreement we all want to achieve.” He went on to say that the amendment, which would create a new risk-sharing program, has been “embraced by a broad spectrum of our conference.”

House Republicans health care negotiations stall

After a week of new negotiations between the White House and Republican conservatives and moderates, the House is expected to leave town Thursday for a two-week recess without voting on a health care bill, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reports.