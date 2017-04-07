“The Fifth Element” returning to theaters

“The Fifth Element” — Luc Besson’s cult classic science-fiction caper starring Bruce Willis and Mila Jovovich — turns 20 this year.

To celebrate the occasion the film is getting a special 4k restoration and re-release, Sony Pictures announced Friday.

The film — set during the 23rd century and featuring a cab driver (Willis) and an alien being (Jovovich) trying to save the universe from complete annihilation — will return to theaters for two nights next month, coupled with a special preview of Besson’s latest film, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Screenings of “The Fifth Element” will be held May 14 and 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at select theaters. Tickets are available via Fathom Events.