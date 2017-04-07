Stockholm attack: Two dead, one arrested after truck plows into store

STOCKHOLM — A truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

Lofven says one person has been arrested and all indications point to the incident being a terrorist attack.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Lofven said. “This indicates that it is an act of terror.”

People in the downtown area fled in panic, and the country’s intelligence agency said a large number of people were injured.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene and the Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances.

Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level.

“We stood inside a shoe store and heard something … and then people started to scream,” witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

Photos from the scene showed a beer truck sticking out of the department store. A representative with Swedish beer maker Spendrups confirmed to CBS News that one of its trucks was hijacked earlier Friday as the driver was unloading the truck.

Friday’s incident is near the site of a December 2010 attack in which Taimour Abdulwahab, a Swedish citizen who lived in Britain, detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and injuring two others.

Abdulwahab rigged a car with explosives in the hope that the blast would drive people to Drottninggatan – the street hit Friday – where he would set off devices strapped to his chest and back. The car bomb never went off, and Abdulwahab died when one of his devices exploded among panicked Christmas shoppers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack, but vehicles have been common weapons in recent extremist attacks. Last month, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, a man drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing three people and injuring many others before stabbing a policeman to death. A fourth person, a woman thrown into the Thames by the force of the car, died Thursday.

The IS group has also claimed responsibility for a truck attack that killed 86 people in Nice, France, in July and another that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a man drove an SUV at high speed down the sidewalk of a bridge in London in an attack that ended with him stabbing a police officer on the grounds of the British Parliament before being fatally shot by police.