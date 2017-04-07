UPDATE: Police find body in truck after wreck

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police were called to a single vehicle crash with a person running from the scene at the 4200 block Norcross Rd in Hixson around 1:45 p.m. Friday, March 7th.

Officers were able to locate the fleeing person and detained him for questioning.

​A CPD K-9 discovered a firearm near the wrecked vehicle, while other officers at the scene discovered a deceased female in the trunk of the crashed vehicle.

The police were reporting to an accident prior to finding a 47-year-old woman’s dead body in the back of the vehicle. ​The deceased appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. ​​The name of the woman will be released after the next of kin notification.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively working the investigation.