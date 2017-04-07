Orange Grove employee speaks of alleged resident abuse

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – An employee at an organization in Chattanooga that helps people with disabilities says some residents are being abused.

The Orange Grove employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, recalls what he says happened.

“I have witnessed several instances where residents have been given cold showers as punishment and one has even been forced to eat his own feces. And also last week several of the employees used Orange Grove vans to transport their personal furniture while the client was in the van and his leg was broken in that incident.”

Orange Grove officials say they take allegations of abuse very seriously and that the state handles the investigations. They say there are cases currently being investigated.