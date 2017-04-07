Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers break up: reports

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

42 Photos

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn speak onstage at the 49th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014, in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have broken up after nearly three years of dating, multiple sources confirm. 

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback began dating in 2014 after meeting at that year’s ACM Awards. 

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People, adding that Munn and Rodgers “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Meanwhile, another source told E! News that the two celebrities are “just on two different pages in life.”

“It was Olivia that called the break,” the source said, who remained hopeful. “They were great together — never had fights — so getting back together can be possible. But as of now, they need time.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga; Lookouts
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Drop Season Opener 2-0 to Mobile
Read More»
Chattanooga; Lookouts
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Enter Season With New Manager and Twins Top Prospect
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Spring Game Kicks Saturday at Noon at Finley Stadium
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now